Junior shuttlers to vie for Abang Jo Cup, Juma’ani Cup in August

KUCHING (July 5): The Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) is organising the 2nd Abang Jo Cup at SBA Badminton Hall along Jalan Lapangan Terbang here from Aug 4 to 6.

The competition format of the junior boy’s team tournament (U18, U16 and U14) is similar to the Thomas Cup in that there will be three singles and two doubles in each match.

“This event is open to all Malaysians and will be a good platform for Sarawakians to display their skills,” SBA secretary Ting Ching Zung told a press conference at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) office at Bangunan Baitulmakmur in Petra Jaya today.

“We are now able to give a good challenge to Semenanjung Malaysia teams and show that we are not easy “to makan” (not pushovers),” he added.

SBA is also introducing a junior girl’s U18 team event for the Juma’ani Cup with two singles and one doubles per match.

Cash prizes for the boy’s event will be RM10,000 (champion), RM6,000 (runner-up) and RM2,000 each (losing semi-finalists).

The corresponding sums are RM5,000, RM3,000 and RM2,000 for the girl’s event.

Also present at the press conference were MYSED Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, SBA deputy president Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizoman Wan Omar, Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd general manager Yuki Nakamara and Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.