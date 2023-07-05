Kuching man who stole grandma’s money placed on six-month peace bond

KUCHING (July 5): A 22-year-old man was placed on a six-month peace bond after he pleaded guilty to stealing RM3,000 from his grandmother to pay a debt and to fund his online gaming activities.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar made the order against Daniel Ting Ze Yon who was charged under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He committed the offence at a house in Taman Stampin Barat here at around 4pm on June 27, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Ting stole the money which his 74-year-old grandmother had kept in a cupboard in her bedroom.

The two were the only ones in the house at the time of the incident, with Ting also admitting in court that it was not his first time stealing from her.

The latest theft was the final straw for his grandmother, who lodged a police report that led to Ting’s arrest.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Ting was unrepresented by legal counsel.