MACC: Agent implicated in KLIA corruption case likely not Malaysian

PUTRAJAYA (July 5): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it has identified the agent who was suspected of soliciting bribes to resolve the case of a Chinese national who failed to meet Immigration rules to enter Malaysia.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told reporters at a press conference in Putrajaya that the agent was likely a foreigner based on their use of a foreign language and the messaging application WeChat.

He did not elaborate on the foreign language used.

He also explained that a company operating in the airport is allowed to handle those who had been given a “Not To Land” notice, and the agent worked via the firm.

“I assume the company was indeed appointed to operate there as it has been there since 2017, if I’m not mistaken,” he said.

He said that Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) will also be questioned on its regulation of such companies as the company in question was appointed by MAHB.

“It’s because the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is under MAHB.

“Enforcement, of course, is under Immigration. But it’s not just Immigration that’s there, Customs is there too,” he said.

The company will be investigated for whether it receives money legitimately or illegitimately, which is through bribes.

He also revealed that the Chinese national who was involved in the commotion at KLIA had returned to China today with her friend.

The pair, who had come here as tourists, were not prevented from leaving as they were not suspects, he explained.

He said that the anti-graft commission had recorded no less than 14 statements regarding the incident, including those of eight Immigration Department officers.

Yesterday, Free Malaysia Today reported that MACC has identified an individual suspected of being an “agent” in “resolving” the matter by allegedly soliciting bribes amounting to RM18,000.

On June 30, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing claimed a “culture of corruption” was rife among Immigration staff at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 after he was accused of abusing his power to enter the arrival hall to help a visitor from China who was said to have been barred entry.

Tiong also claimed that Immigration officers demanded RM3,000 to release detained travellers, with an additional RM3,000 to be paid if the traveller wanted to return to his home country immediately. – Malay Mail