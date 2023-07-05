Malaysia condemns airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin, Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): Malaysia condemns in the strongest terms the airstrikes conducted by the Israeli regime in Jenin, the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) of the West Bank.

Wisma Putra in a statement yesterday said Malaysia demands Israel, the occupying power to immediately stop the bloodshed and allow unimpeded access for the people in Jenin to humanitarian and healthcare services.

“Malaysia also once again calls on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and members of the international community to demand the Israeli regime halt its heinous crimes against humanity as well as apartheid policies against the Palestinians in the interest of peace and stability.

“Malaysia continues to stand firm by our principled position that the Palestinians deserve their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said Wisma Putra.

According to the statement, the escalation of violence has exacerbated the already dire situation in Jenin and many innocent lives have been lost due to the Israeli aggression.

“The continued provocation, aggression and incessant atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces are a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws,” the statement added.

Bernama had earlier reported that on Monday, the Israeli army launched its largest military operation in Jenin in more than 20 years, killing at least 10 Palestinians and injuring more than 100 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. – Bernama