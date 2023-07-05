Man in Kuching pleads not guilty to intimidating wife

KUCHING (July 5): A man, 32, claimed trial to committing criminal intimidation and causing hurt against his wife with a knife at a magistrates’ court here today.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who released him on a RM4,000-bail with one local surety along, and fixed Aug 29 for case management.

For the first charge, he was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for allegedly committing criminal intimidation against his wife, 26.

The indictment carries a jail term for up to seven years or a fine, or both, on conviction.

For the second charge, he was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, for allegedly causing hurt against his wife, with a knife. He could be jailed up to 10 years or a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The accused allegedly committed both offences at a premises in Jalan Matang here around 10am on June 30.

He is alleged to have suddenly become angry, hurt his wife and threatened to kill her.

Fearing for her safety, the woman lodged a police report which led to the man’s arrest on July 1.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.