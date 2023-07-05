Man rescued from storm drain in Bt Kawa

KUCHING (July 5): A man in his 50’s was rescued out of a monsoon drain at Jalan Field Force, Batu Kawa here by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) around 4am this morning.

Bomba, in a statement, said the victim was barely conscious when they arrived at the scene.

The victim was given first aid treatment by the Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services immediately after he was lifted out of the drain, before he was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

No identification documents were found on the victim and it cannot be determined how the victim fell inside the drain as he was extremely weak and could barely talk during the rescue operation.

The operation ended at 4.30am.