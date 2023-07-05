Merdeka Ride Convoy has reaches Simanggang

KUCHING (July 5): The Sarawak Merdeka Ride Convoy arrived yesterday in Simanggang, its ninth destination.

The convoy, which started in Lawas on May 28, is held in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

The Sri Aman Information Department in a statement said the convoy, headed by Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur deputy permanent secretary Dolhadi Mazuki arrived at Batang Lupar Waterfront in Simanggang at 11.49am.

Dolhadi was accompanied by Betong Resident Richard James Abunawas when singing the national anthem, state anthem and the convoy song, together with guest-of-honour Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis Tini, and several heads and representatives of government departments and agencies.

Sri Aman MP Datuk Doris Sophia Brodie, Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang, Lingga assemblywoman Noorazah Awang Sohor and Sri Aman Resident Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman were also present.

Among the programmes held yesterday were cultural shows and a hi-tea with community leaders.

The event concluded with the passing of the convoy flag from Richard to Abang Mohamad Porkan before the convoy proceeded to Lingga.