Minister: KPDN drafting Rahmah Economic Policy to improve living standards of B40, hardcore poor

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is currently drafting the Rahmah Economic Policy to improve the living standards of the B40 group and hardcore poor, says its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the policy was in line with the Unity Government’s commitment and efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty this year.

According to Salahuddin, it is expected to be completed by September and presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet for discussion.

He said it would be a constructive policy at the ministry level to continue helping the target group, especially from an economic aspect.

“First of all, KPDN would no longer only help them through one-off or seasonal initiatives such as the Payung Rahmah Initiative…secondly, we will look at how the subsidies, which are largely allocated by the government, reach the target groups.

“Thirdly, KPDN will focus on developing the people’s economic wellbeing, possibly through existing programmes such as online business and franchising at the ministry level and the Daya Initiative,” he told Bernama here tonight.

Salahuddin was met after appearing as a panelist at the forum titled “Managing the Cost of Living, Increasing People’s Prosperity” at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, here last night.

He said the Rahmah Economic Policy was also designed to help achieve the goals of the National Economic Policy, thus increasing the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Anwar had previously stressed that hardcore poverty in the country should be eradicated by the end of the year. – Bernama