Ministry identifies 40,000 ha located between Song and Ngemah for Dabai Belt devt, says permanent secretary

SIBU (July 5): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development has identified an area of more than 40,000 hectares (ha) located between Song and Ngemah in Kanowit for the development of Dabai Belt.

Its permanent secretary Sirai Daha said the area has been identified to produce “the best Dabai”.

“So why not develop the area specifically for Dabai? The fruit is naturally available in that area so we try to make it into something that will become what Song and Kanowit will be known for,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the opening of “Agriculture Department Senior Officers’ Conference” here today.

About 300 Agriculture Department officers and heads of 28 Area Farmers Organisations statewide joined the three-day conference where 30 papers will be presented.

Sirai said the ministry will also come up with a masterplan on the other suitable plants to be planted in Song and Ngemah after a study is conducted.

“Of course not every place in Song or Ngemah is suitable for Dabai. We already appointed Konsortium Malaysia as the consultant to handle the study. It is expected to start in August or September. The study duration is six months,” he explained.

On Tapah Belt in Binyo, Bintulu and Empurau Belt in Katibas, Song, Sirai said the focus of the ministry is to create research centres for certain indigenous fish species at their own origins.

“We want to develop a centre where there are plenty of fish species, for example in Binyo where there are a lot of Tapah.

“Of course, the environment is already there. Also, Empurau where Batang Katibas is very well known for.

“The source of Empurau fries that we brought to Tarat Agriculture Station is sourced from Batang Katibas and also Baram. So, it is better to establish a research centre there and create the belt to increase the fish population.

“Of course, some of the areas have been threatened by land development like plantations. But now when we declare the area as the belt, we will conserve the area.

“Meaning if there is application for the community to develop the area that will later on disturb the environment of the fish species, we might not support that development,” he said.

Also present was Agriculture Department director Dominic Chunggat and his deputy Ronald Ripid.