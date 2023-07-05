Miri OCPD: Increase in arrest of drug abuse suspects in first six months of 2023

MIRI (July 5): Miri police have recorded an increase in the arrest of drug abuse suspects in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, said district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

According to him, a total of 616 arrests were conducted between January and June this year, compared to 371 arrests in the same period last year.

He said this shows that Miri police are serious in combating drug abuse issue in the society.

“I would like to call on the Narcotics (Criminal Investigation) branch to be more proactive in finding information, conducting raids and make arrests related to drug trafficking and drug abuse activities.

“I would also like to remind all personnel attached to IPD Miri to not get involved in drug-related activities or any other criminal activities,” he said at the monthly police assembly at IPD Miri today.

He also urged all the department heads, police station chiefs as well as branch chiefs to supervise and remind their respective officers and supervisors to not to get involved in any illegal activities.

On Miri’s crime index, Alexson said it has showed a decreasing trend with 107 cases recorded from January 1 to June 30 this year, compared to 147 cases in the same period last year.

At the function, Alexson presented certificates to 63 personnel of various ranks for their excellent service and contribution to the police force.