Muhyiddin-Mahathir meet over Malay Proclamation ‘fruitful’, says secretariat chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad appear to have set aside their differences, as they met over the latter’s Malay Proclamation agenda.

Malay Proclamation secretariat chairman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan said that the meeting was “fruitful” and gave hope to the Malay-Muslim community.

“The coming together of the two Malay leaders should be highly praised as they are willing to set aside all past political differences in order to ensure the continuation of the struggle to elevate the nation’s standing on this blessed earth,” he said in a statement today.

Khairuddin also said that the meeting proved that the fight on behalf of the country’s majority ethnic group must continue regardless political differences.

However, he did not divulge the meeting’s exact talking points.

“The Malay Proclamation Movement is not based on party affiliation, but the Malay struggle and Malay spirit alone.

“We only want to talk about every problem faced by the Malays and solve it based on the ‘rights’ of the Malay people as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he added.

The meeting between the two Malay leaders was believed to be the first since the Sheraton Move in February 2020 which led to the fall of Dr Mahathir’s administration and saw Muhyiddin named as the leader of the new government later that year.

Previously, it was reported that PN leaders including PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang had signed the Malay Proclamation in their personal capacities.

Muhyiddin and Abdul Hadi, who helm PN’s lynchpin parties, have said that they are willing to work with Dr Mahathir for the sake of Malay-Muslim unification. – Malay Mail