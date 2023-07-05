Online gambling syndicate busted in Sabah, 39 detained

KOTA KINABALU (July 5): Police crippled an online gambling syndicate when they raided three premises located on the seventh floor of a shopping complex at Jalan Pintas in Penampang on Tuesday.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the three premises were converted into a ‘call center’ for online gambling activities targeted at overseas customers.

“The 12.15pm raid, dubbed Ops Dadu, was carried out by officers from the Sabah Police Contingent (IPK) of the D7 – Gambling/Vice/Secret Societies Prevention Division.

“Thirty-nine people comprising of 19 men and 20 women aged between 20 and 40, were detained by police for involving in the online gambling activities,” he said after witnessing the handing over of the Kudat police chief post from Deputy Superintendent Robin @ Ridzuan Ismail to Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim at the Kudat police headquarters on Wednesday.

Jauteh said investigation revealed the suspects were locals, from China and Indonesia and were involved in promoting online gambling activities to overseas customers.

“Police also seized 74 computer monitors, 38 computer processing units (CPUs) and 22 mobile phones,” he said.

Police investigation also revealed that the premises have been operating for the past six months and the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.