Padawan retiree loses RM120,000 to scammers claiming to be from Health Ministry, police

KUCHING (July 5): A retired civil servant from Padawan was scammed of his savings totalling RM120,000 by suspects claiming to be from the Ministry of Health and Kedah police.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in a statement today that the victim, who is in his 60s, was contacted by the suspects in the middle of June.

“During the first call, the suspect introduced himself as an officer from a health clinic in Kedah. The suspect told the victim that based on their records, the victim had been taking medicine stocks in excess from the clinic,” said Mohd Azman.

He said the call was then supposedly forwarded to the Kedah police contingent headquarters where the victim spoke to a person claiming to be ‘Insp Wan Ameena’.

During that call, the victim was told he was involved in money laundering activities and that legal action could be taken against him.

“The victim was instructed to provide the suspect with his banking details and also to transfer his ASB (Amanah Saham Bumiputera) savings totalling to RM120,000 to the same bank account for investigation,” said Mohd Azman.

On July 3, the victim checked his savings and discovered that the RM120,000 from his ASB was missing.

“All of the money had been transferred to an unknown person’s bank account in five transactions between July 1 and 2,” said Mohd Azman.

He advised the public not to entertain phone calls from unknown persons and to immediately notify their partners, friends, or family members about the phone calls received, as well as to check with the police station, banks, or related agencies for confirmation.

The public are also advised not to provide their banking information to any unknown individuals or parties and to refrain from registering phone numbers given by the suspects for online banking.

Mohd Azman stressed the public should not be afraid or panic when allegations are made against them by the suspects.

“Contact the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if you are a victim of cyber scams (phone scam, love scam, e-commerce, non-existent loans) and if you’ve just made a money transfer to any of the suspects’ bank accounts or e-wallets.

“It is also recommended to download the Whoscall app via the Google Play Store or Apple Store to enable you to make a decision on whether to answer the phone calls. The collaboration between the police and app developers enables the numbers listed in the Semak Mule System database to be marked as scammers by the app.

“In addition, the public can also scan the Scan Me QR Code on the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s (CCID) social media accounts and commercial crime e-books to get the latest information on commercial crime modus operandi,” he said.

The public can contact the CCID Infoline on 013-2111222 via WhatsApp or SMS to receive advice or provide information on online criminal cases, or check suspected phone numbers and bank accounts through the Check Scammers CCID app, or via http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions.

Visit CCID’s official social media accounts (@JSJKPDRM and @CYBERCRIMEALERTRMP) on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to get information on the latest fraud modes of operation.