Pedestrian killed after being knocked down by vehicle in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (July 5): A male pedestrian, believed to be in his late 40s, was killed after being knocked down by a vehicle at Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa in Kota Samarahan around 7am today.

According to sources, the victim was walking along the road divider when he was knocked down by the vehicle, which was heading straight towards Kota Sentosa.

The victim was also said to have flung to the middle of the road due to the impact of the collision.

Following the incident, the vehicle was said to have immediately fled the scene, leaving the members of the public to attend to the victim.

The victim, was however pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The deceased’s body was later transported to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

Also found at the scene were pieces of licence plates, believed to be from the vehicle that knocked down the victim.

The police and personnel from the Civil Defence Force were also at the scene.