Premier: Use technology in administration, management of mosques

KUCHING (July 5): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called on Muslims in the state, especially among the younger generation, to emphasise on the use of technology including in the administration and management of mosques.

This is vital for them to keep up with changing times and address challenges that they could face in the future.

“As we celebrate our 60th independence, Muslims should take a moment to think about how we can continue development efforts towards the next 60 years.

“Of course the situation changes from time to time and the administration and management of our mosque should be in line with the changes that are happening now,” he said.

“Today is an era that emphasises on the use of technology and has great challenges.

“Humans are now faced with climate changes and other challenges that can affect our existence. We need to find ways to solve the problems facing mankind now,” he added.

Abang Johari was speaking when officiating at the ‘Muktamar Masjid-Masjid Serantau 1444 Hijrah/2023’ themed at ‘Masjid Makmur Ummah Sejahtera’ (Thriving Mosque, Good Wellbeing For Society) at Pullman Hotel here today.

He said mosques are often used as a place to gather, discuss and then find a direction in accordance with the Islamic Sharia and which can also benefit the people.

“Our children today always use social media and this social media is based on the knowledge of logarithms created by Islamic scientists.

“So Islam has progressed in the first 500 years but the second 500 years seems to have declined until today and the current generation should continue the effort so that we can continue to become eminent again for the years to come.

“This is why the state of Sarawak, in celebrating 60 years of our independence, can we fill the freedom of independence to raise the dignity of Islam and Muslims?” ​​he said.

On the two-day regional mosques summit organised by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) in connection with the ‘60 Years of Sarawak Independence’ celebration this year starting today, Abang Johari welcomed participants from Sarawak, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore and Peninsular.

“Hopefully by sharing knowledge, we can strengthen the administration and management of our mosque and indirectly develop Islamic preaching for us to strengthen the position of Muslims as role models in the Nusantara region.

“For us in Sarawak, we can learn from our friends from neighboring countries and they can also learn from us how to manage mosques and conduct da’wah,” he added.

Abang Johari also called on the Muslims to unite as one congregation.

“I am grateful because Muslims in Sarawak are in one congregation,” he said.