Proton sees its best cumulative sales since 2012 in 1H2023

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): National carmaker Proton marked a successful first half of 2023 (1H2023) by posting its best cumulative sales numbers since 2012, outpacing the automotive industry’s total sales growth during the period by more than three times.

With 14,351 units sold in June for both its domestic and export markets, its total sales in 1H2023 now stands at 77,321 units.

This was equivalent to an increase of 28.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), more than triple the automotive market’s 1H2023 growth of 9.4 per cent.

In a statement today, Proton said this was the highest growth figure among the top five brands in Malaysia’s automotive market.

The total industry volume (TIV) for June is estimated to be 61,900 units, and Proton estimated its market share at 23.2 per cent.

Year-to-date, its market share figure has increased to 21.3 per cent, an improvement of 3.2 per cent y-o-y.

Five of its car models lead the sales in their individual market segments, it said, highlighting that the Proton Saga retook the lead for A-segment sedans in June, going over the 6,000-unit threshold for the third time this year with sales of 6,111 units.

Meanwhile, 1,082 units of the Proton X90 were delivered in June, taking the model straight to the top of the D-segment SUV category.

The Proton Persona also ended the month at the top of its market segment with 2,254 units sold.

“It retook the lead for B-segment sedans while also retaining its position as the overall segment leader,” said the carmaker.

It noted that Proton Persona is its best performer in terms of individual sales growth at an impressive 79.4 per cent, despite the introduction of newer and more expensive rivals from other brands.

At the same time, the Proton X50 retained not only its overall lead for B-segment SUVs but also its position as the most popular SUV in Malaysia with 2,449 units sold in June.

Cumulatively, 17,562 units of the model have been delivered this year, an increase of 9.9 per cent y-o-y.

Proton’s fifth overall segment leader is the Proton Exora, which remains unchallenged in the C-segment MPV market with 368 units sold in June. — Bernama