Pusaka Golf Tournament offers hole-in-one prizes totalling RM145,000

KUCHING (July 5): Four hole-in-one prizes worth a total of RM145,000 are up for grabs during this weekend’s (July 8-9) Pusaka Golf Tournament 2023 at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS)

They include a Perodua Myvi worth RM65,000 sponsored by Lonpac Insurance Bhd for a hole-in-one at Santubong Hole 17 and a Perodua Bezza worth RM40,000 sponsored by Generali Insurance Malaysia Bhd for a hole-in-one at Matang Hole 8.

There is also an RM20,000 Rolex watch sponsored by Leong Adjustment Sdn Bhd for the player that manages a hole-in-one at Santubong Hole 14, while a hole-in-one at Matang Hole 3 will receive an RM20,000 overseas holiday trip sponsored by MSM International Adjuster (M) Sdn Bhd.

These prizes were presented to Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) general manager Datu Hashim Bojet at Dewan Seminar, Wisma Sumber Alam today.

Hashim also handed over the Pusaka Golf challenge trophy to KGS tournament chairman Sukiman Aini for the winner.

“More than 240 golfers are participating in this competition,” said a media statement issued by STIDC.

The golf competition is among the sports events held in connection with STIDC’s 50th anniversary celebration.

There will be five categories: VIP, invited guests, STIDC and subsidiaries, as well as men’s open and women’s open.

Among those present at the presentation were Saratim Insurance Agency Services Sdn Bhd general manager Datuk Patrick Liew, Lonpac Insurance Bhd Sarawak regional manager Wong Shon Kwang, Generali Insurance Malaysia Berhad head (non-motor commercial unit) Stephen Yii, and Leong Adjustment Sdn Bhd general manager Tommy Li.