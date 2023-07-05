Rafizi: PH confident of retaining three states in coming polls

SEREMBAN (July 5): Pakatan Harapan (PH) is optimistic that its alliance with Barisan Nasional (BN) will enable it to retain Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang in the coming state elections, said PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

He said the findings of monthly research done in these PH-held states showed a high level of voter satisfaction with the current state administrations.

He said Negeri Sembilan, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, obtained the highest mark from voters with a 75 per cent approval rating.

“In the studies done from January to May, one common question asked is whether they support and are satisfied with the existing state government.

“Seventy-five per cent of voters in Negeri Sembilan say they are satisfied with the current state government, the highest approval rating among the six states. We pray that this situation will persist,” he said when speaking at the Madani Tour Ceramah for the Sikamat state constituency here last night.

Rafizi did not give the data for the other states but said he was confident with the level of support shown by voters, especially those aged 30 and above.

PAS-ruled Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan are also scheduled to hold their state elections soon.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin, in his speech, said he believed that in line with the formation of the Unity Government at the federal level, the PH-BN cooperation had become stronger and could continue to lead the state.

Aminuddin said PH and BN would campaign together in all seats to be contested by the two coalitions to ensure that candidates of Unity Government parties would win in the state polls. – Bernama