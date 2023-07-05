Recoda implements Anjung Usahawan projects in Limbang, Lawas

KUCHING (July 5): Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) is currently implementing Anjung Usahawan projects in the Limbang and Lawas districts as dedicated facilities for small retail businesses and food vendors.

In a statement today, the authority said two of these projects have been completed, namely the Kampung Ladang Baru in Lawas and Kampung Nanga Medamit in Limbang.

Recoda said the Anjung Usahawan Kampung Ladang Baru was officially launched today by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the chairman of the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA).

The event witnessed a gathering of esteemed guests, including government officials, local entrepreneurs, and community members.

“The Anjung Usahawan Kampung Ladang Baru project, which commenced in early 2021, has reached completion in April 2023. The facility comprises of eight shop units, with four dedicated to the cottage industries and four allocated for food and beverage vendors,” said the statement.

It added alongside the Anjung Usahawan project, various development initiatives are underway in the area. These include the construction of the Bandar Lawas Bridge, aimed at connecting the surrounding areas, as well as the improvement of SK Ladang Baru and the construction of a new road in Kampung Seberang Kedai.

Recoda said these projects, undertaken by NRDA, are expected to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Kampung Ladang Baru.

“The Anjung Usahawan Kampung Ladang Baru facility stands as a testament to Sarawak’s dedication to empowering SMEs and cultivating a vibrant business ecosystem.

“It is hoped that this initiative will nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship among locals and pave the way for economic prosperity in the region,” it said.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah and the delegation following the launch proceeded to visit the site of SK Ladang Baru.

The project entails the construction of a six-classroom block, a single-story preschool, and the enhancement of the academic and administration block.

Scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of the upcoming year, the project aims to enhance the school’s facilities and provide an improved learning environment for the students.