Registration for Sheda Excellence Awards 2023 now open

KUCHING (July 5): Registration for the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Excellence Awards 2023 is now open.

Organising chairperson Angie Kueh said the main categories for this year’s awards ceremony include Landed Residential, Strata Development, Affordable Housing, Commercial (including Institutional and Mixed Development), and Master Plan.

She pointed out that in line with the Sarawak government’s green agenda, weightage has also been assigned to green designs, strategies and programmes.

“This is to encourage property developers and project owners to focus on the benefits transitioning provides, not only to the environment, but also to investments and the economy,” she told a press conference at Sheda State Secretariat’s Office here yesterday.

She said Sheda continues to pay special attention to the delivery and quality of affordable housing in the state which was very much encouraged by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

“In recognition of quality affordable housing, the Affordable Housing Development Category has been extended to both Sheda and non-Sheda members as well as expanded to include both federal and state-funded projects,” she said.

Kueh, who is also Sheda secretary general, said the awards serve as an opportunity not just for developers to demonstrate innovation, but also for Sarawakians to be inspired by achievements in their hometown.

“The Sheda Excellence Awards adjudication criteria are continually polished year to year to ensure that evaluation standards reflect evolving standards in design, quality control and community impact.

“We are grateful and honoured to benefit from the knowledge and wisdom of industry experts sitting on the awards adjudication panel which comprises representatives from the Sarawak branches or chapters of the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM), the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM), the Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia (ACEM), the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM), the Malaysian Institute of Planners (MIP) and the Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia (ILAM).

“This year, the panel will also include the Malaysian Chapter of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI Malaysia) and Greenbuildingindex Sdn Bhd, which administrates the Green Building Index (GBI), an established rating tool for green buildings and sustainable townships,” she said.

The closing date for submissions will be on Aug 28 with presentation of the Awards to be held during Sheda’s Gala Dinner on Nov 25 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

For a full list of categories, awards regulations and registration form, or for those interested in attending the presentation of awards, contact the Sheda State Secretariat (Michelle) at 016-8972723 or email [email protected].

Also present at the press conference were Sheda president Augustine CH Wong, deputy president Louis Ting and Sheda advisor and past president Dato Alex Ting Kuang Kuo.