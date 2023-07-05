Sarawak Artiste Awards 2023 to be held on July 7

KUCHING (July 5): The second edition of Sarawak Artiste Awards will be held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex here on July 7.

Organised by Malaysia Arts and Cultural Practitioners Association (MTCP) Kuching chapter, the event is supported by the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the awards programme is organised to recognise the contributions made by veteran Sarawak artistes, who were active in the 50s, 60s and 70s, to the local arts and cultural scenes.

“The award recipients for this year have been chosen by a panel of judges and industry experts that evaluate their achievements and contributions in the arts and culture industry,” he said at a press conference at Baitulmakmur Building II, Petra Jaya yesterday.

Abdul Karim said the awards are divided into several categories, and they include dancing, singing, music, acting and theatre performances. Awards will also be given in consideration of the candidate’s success at the district to international levels.

The first edition of the awards night was held in 2020, where there were 59 veteran artiste recipients.

“I hope the Sarawak Artiste Awards 2023 will propel the local industry to greater heights and serve as an inspiration for the new generation to develop the local scene to achieve international successes,” said Abdul Karim, who is the guest of honour for the night.

Moreover, the minister hoped related associations can look after the welfare of veteran artistes in the state through financial assistance given by the state government.

A total of 20 veteran artistes have been identified to receive awards on July 7 and the awards are the Virtuoso’ Special Artiste Awards, Legendary Artiste Awards, Best Artiste Awards and Unique Artiste Awards.