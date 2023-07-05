Sarawak Energy completes issuance of RM3.5 bln sukuk

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): Sarawak Energy, Malaysia’s largest renewable energy developer, successfully completed a total issuance of RM3.5 billion (which was upsized from the indicated RM1.5 billion at deal announcement) under its RM15 billion Sukuk Musyarakah Programme on July 4, 2023.

The issuance comprised RM500 million five-year tenure, RM1 billion seven-year tenure and RM2 billion 10-year tenure sukuk musyarakah which was completed via a bookbuilding exercise and priced at 4.05, 4.19 and 4.27 per cent respectively, with a commendable final book-to-cover ratio of 3.05 times.

The bookbuilding exercise garnered one of the highest orderbooks across Malaysia’s debt capital market transactions with the amount close to RM11 billion and received strong support from a diversified distribution of both local and foreign investors as well as a number of first-time investors from prominent financial institutions, including fund management companies, banks, pension funds, and insurance entities.

This is a testament of investors’ strong confidence and unwavering support for Sarawak Energy.

The issuance concluded after a marketing period of over a month, which included an Investors Townhall held on June 9, 2023 with participation from over 150 attendees from the financial community and representatives from Sarawak Energy.

The townhall aimed to provide stakeholders with transparency with regards to the Company’s strategic direction and also showcased the Company’s commitment to engaging with stakeholders.

In his welcoming address at the townhall, Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili provided an overview of the company’s transformation journey and spoke in depth on its growth agenda, key projects, financial performance highlights and outlined the Group’s sustainability initiatives.

“In the past decade, we transformed our generation mix, which is now focused on renewable hydropower. The transformation has enabled us to significantly decarbonise our power system and grow our annual sales revenue by more than four times, to a new record of almost RM7 billion in 2022.”

“We have been able to leverage our investments in renewable hydropower to provide one of the lowest and most competitive tariffs in the region. This has led to an influx of demand from investors who are seeking clean and renewable energy, something that has become increasingly important in the face of global warming.”

“To meet this demand, we are ramping up our generation capacity and have established long-term plans to maintain 60 per cent renewable energy in our generation mix, in line with the Sarawak Government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy or PCDS 2030.

“We will not be building any more coal plants, with the 624MW Balingian Coal-Fired Power Plant which was fully commissioned in 2019, being the last coal plant for Sarawak. We also have plans to gradually decommission older coal power plants in stages, starting with Kuching’s 210MW Sejingkat Coal-Fired Power Plant in 2026,” said Sharbini.

Sharbini also informed the audience that Sarawak Energy, which is rated AAA by local credit rating agency, RAM, has also secured investment grade international credit ratings from Moody’s and S&P, with ratings of A3 and A-, respectively, aligning with the ratings of Sarawak and Malaysia. This achievement, said Sharbini, is part of Sarawak Energy’s regional powerhouse agenda to grow and diversify its income streams.

RHB Investment Bank Berhad, the sole principal adviser, sole lead arranger as well as the joint lead manager of the sukuk musyarakah programme, also delivered a briefing during the Townhall on the offering and issuance details.

The briefing included the utilisation of proceeds from the issuance which will be used to fund Sarawak Energy Group’s capital expenditure requirements (CAPEX), with no further investments in coal and/or coal related capex.

The other joint lead managers for this issuance are AmInvestment Bank Bhd, CIMB Investment Bank Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd.