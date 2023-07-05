Sarawakian taekwondo exponent Randy Owen to join national squad for centralised training

KUCHING (July 5): Sarawakian taekwondo exponent Randy Owen Augustine Linggi has been selected for the national taekwondo (WTF) squad.

He will undergo full-time centralised training in Bukit Jalil to prepare for international championship.

The 18-year-old from the Sarawak Taekwondo Association (WTF) will check in at the Bukit Jalil sports centre this weekend, joining fellow Sarawakians Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim and Nurul Humaira Abdul Karim.

Association president Azizul Annuar Adenan said Randy, the national and state gold medallist in poomsae, has demonstrated his talent in every match since 2020.

“He did us proud in various global poomsae tournament and has successfully contributed gold medals for the state and nation,” Azizul said in a statement today.

He said the association is proud to have also produced international-class taekwondo exponents the likes of Nurul Hidayah and Nurul Humaira.

He pointed out the sisters had put up great performances in the Asean Championship, Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, and various other prestigious world events since 2018.

This included two impressive gold medals for the nation last May during the 32rd SEA Games in Cambodia.

“We have good facilities in Bukit Jalil, good support system in terms of coaching and support services preparing our national team players; I believe that with this platform, we will be able to push every selected player’s limits and value to the whole setup.

“With a strong systematic training programme in place, we will be able to extract the best out of all and create a good synergy between our young players, who intend to prove themselves and gain experience from their more experienced senior teammates,” added Azizul.