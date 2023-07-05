SUPP man: Cut short calls from those claiming to be police, officials

KUCHING (July 5): The public should be more aware and keep themselves up to date with the modus operandi of scammers, said Milton Foo from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

The SUPP Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) chief told a press conference at the party’s headquarters today that the key is to cut short any phone calls from those claiming to be from the police or any related agencies.

“If a person claims to be a police officer or a worker from a courier company, please ask for and record their identification or staff number,” said Foo.

He said the next step would be to use another phone to call the police station or the courier company to verify the caller’s identity and then check their bank accounts.

According to him, the need to use another phone is because the victim’s phone might already have been mirrored by the scammer.

“The scammer might be able to see all the login details if you log in using the same phone. So do not even log into your online bank account otherwise the scammer might see your username and password,” said Foo.

He pointed out scammers could also claim themselves to be police personnel and start ‘interrogations’ during the phone call.

“I would like to remind the public that police or any law enforcement officer or authority will not interrogate a person through a phone call, email, or short messaging apps,” he stressed.

Foo said the proper or lawful procedure is to get the person to go to the nearest police station to record a statement.

He said the bureau was alerted to an attempted scam case involving a female pensioner from Kuching on July 27.

“The woman said that she received a call from a man claiming to be from a courier company. During that call, the person claimed that she had a parcel, which contained illegal items as well as a bunch of MyKads and passports that were to be delivered from Kuala Lumpur to Penang,” he said.

Foo said the call was then ‘transferred’ to another scammer, who claimed to be a high-ranking officer from Bukit Aman.

During that call, the woman was told she was involved in money laundering.

“The woman, who felt intimidated by the call, was then instructed to transfer all of her savings to another account for investigation,” he said.

However, he said the woman went to her bank and decided to meet the bank’s branch manager after feeling that something was not right and that she was being followed to the bank.

“Upon arriving at the bank, the woman was actually still on the phone with the person who claimed to be from Bukit Aman,” said Foo.

He said after meeting the branch manager, the woman finally hung up and called him for assistance.

“My advice to her was to ask the bank to check and freeze her savings and fixed deposit accounts. Fortunately, both accounts are still intact,” said Foo.

He added the woman was then advised to lodge a police report after confirming her account status at the bank.