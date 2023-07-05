UTAR nurtures future leaders in food technology and agriculture

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman Malaysia’s (UTAR) Faculty of Science offers various pre-graduate programmes to produce educated talent to fill the needs of the country in various fields.

These include health, food, agriculture, science and technology, food-agro logistics as well as sustainable food supply chain management among others.

UTAR in a statement said students have the freedom to choose from various course options namely, agriculture, food science, biotechnology, microbiology, chemistry, biochemistry, biomedical science, dietetics, mathematics, statistics and logistics.

The programmes are supported by qualified staff, good facilities for skills training and opportunities are also provided for students to experience campus life overseas as well as visit farms and communicate directly with the industry.

For as low as RM309, students will be able to enrol to UTAR foundation or undergraduate studies, and will also enjoy 100 per cent application fee waiver.

In addition, UTAR is offering a study grant of RM1,000 to students whose sibling is currently studying or completed studies at the university and to children of UTAR Alumni (terms and conditions apply).

For more information, visit www.study.utar.edu.my or WhatsApp to +6011-3347 2258.