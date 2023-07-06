After viral TikTok video, University of Technology Sarawak says never denied student from continuing degree programme

SIBU (July 6): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) has never denied its foundation student Liana Sari Santud from continuing her degree programme at the university, said its chairman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Dr Annuar, who is also Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development, made this clarification in response to a TikTok video posted by the student, which has garnered 71,000 views at the time of writing.

Adding on, the Nangka assemblyman assured that Liana will receive the UTS Bursary Scheme just like any other Sarawakian students.

He revealed that Liana had initially applied to do Bachelor of Accountancy for next February’s intake, but subsequently changed her mind to go for this September’s intake instead.

Adding on, he said this has been consented by the university.

“Liana Sari Santud (FIA22060116) enrolled into UTS Foundation in Arts (FIA) programme for the 2022/2023 academic session.

“She completed her Foundation in Arts with CGPA 3.11 under UTS Foundation Scholarship (currently known as UTS Bursary Scheme for Foundation Studies) in which she received free foundation education.

“There is no issue for her to study in UTS, with or without IC (identification card). We treat her equally as other Sarawakians and that is why she is also eligible for free foundation, which is funded by the state government.

“She applied to enrol into UTS Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) for February intake academic session 2024/2025 through Google Exit Survey Form provided by School of Foundation Studies.

“Because of that, the offer has not been issued yet, as the programme only starts next February,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Dr Annuar said the School of Foundation Studies had organised an Introduction to UTS Undergraduate Programmes Session for all final semester Foundation students during semester 3, 2022/2023 to assist them in making the right decision in choosing the suitable undergraduate programme for further study in UTS.

However, he said that on July 5, 2023, Liana emailed UTS to request to change her undergraduate enrolment to the September intake because she wanted to join the same intake as her other friends.

“I was told by the Registrar that they have accepted her request to do Bachelor in Accountancy for the September intake,”

“Liana Sari is eligible for UTS Bursary Scheme and with the above chronology, it shows that UTS did not deny this student for her tertiary education enrolment.”

Dr Annuar reiterated his assurance that Liana will be given the privilege like any other Sarawakian students even though she is still applying for her identification document.

With regard to the application for identification documents, he said the matter should be referred to the relevant department.

“But, if she wants me to help as a chairman of UTS, we can always help but going to social media (to highlight her plight) will not help her.

“I want to tell her and the general public that she has never been denied entry to study in UTS,” he stressed.

Liana in her TikTok video shared that she might have problems continuing her tertiary education as she did not have an identity card.

According to Liana, her mother had applied for MyKAS (Temporary Resident Card) in April last year but till now, there has yet to be any decision on the matter.

She further disclosed that she has been using her birth certificate as identification document for admission into primary school until university.

She also posted another two videos in her Facebook under the name of Lianasari Santo in a bid to further explain her plight on how she could possibly join the September intake and apply for government assistance without an identity card.

“I am afraid I will not be able to shoulder the (financial) burden when doing the degree (programme) later as I do not have an identity card. To apply for aid is also difficult,” she was quoted.