Anuar Zain marks 40 years in show business with October concert, thanks fans for their support

KUALA LUMPUR (July 6): Malaysian singer Anuar Zain will be serenading fans this Oct 28 at Melawati Indoor Stadium, Shah Alam in celebration of his 40th anniversary in the music industry.

The two-hour concert will see the award-winning singer performing around 20 of his hit songs which will get some new arrangements by music director Sze Wan who will be leading a team of 25 musicians in a night filled with love for his fans and supporters.

Amongst the songs that fans can expect at the AZ40 concert include his chart-topping hits ‘Lelaki Ini’, ‘Perpisahan’, ‘Bila Resah’, ‘Sedetik Lebih’, and ‘Keabadian Cinta’.

Divided into three segments, fans will also be treated to a visual presentation of Anuar’s four decades journey in the music industry as well as something different from his previous concerts.

“Although we will showcase a bit about my 40-year journey, the main goal here is to entertain all fans that night.

“This is also an appreciation for my fans, a ‘thank you’ note for those who have been supporting me throughout my journey,” Anuar said.

He added that the red rose in his official AZ40 concert poster is a symbol of ‘I love you and thank you’ to all of his fans.

The AZ40 concert will also see Anuar returning to Melawati Stadium which was where he did his last solo concert in 2013.

This is due to the nostalgic memories it holds aside from the venue being practical for both him and his fans.

“It’s really easy to work there, especially in terms of seating arrangements, lighting and sound system.

“Plus it is in Shah Alam, it’s where I live and grew up and it’s obviously a soft spot for me.

“And the most important thing is the ample parking space for my fans. There’s a lot of parking spaces there and my fans won’t have to worry too much about where to park and it will be easier for them.”

Anuar also hinted that they are still toying with the idea of bringing in feature artistes for his AZ40 concert.

The AZ40 concert is organised by JioBuddy with Jennifer Thompson helming the concert director title.

“We at JioBuddy are honoured to organise the AZ40 concert because it will not just be an ordinary one but also a biography to celebrate Anuar’s incredible music career with all of his fans and supporters.

“This concert is also a way for us as organiser to further showcase our support for the local music industry and by giving the best to music lovers based on our expertise,” JioBuddy’s head Sean Ng said.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale this July 12 at 10am via www.jiotix.asia with ticketing price starting from RM188 to RM1,188.