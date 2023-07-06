KUALA LUMPUR (July 6): The government is in the final stage of adjusting its policy regarding withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for retirees above 50 years old.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was informed by EPF chief executive Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan that there had been “some opposition” to its proposed policy from contributors who had not much savings in their accounts.

“That is still in the final stages. Amir Hamzah just told me that there was some opposition, especially among those whose savings are too small,” Anwar, who is also finance minister, told reporters after attending the International Social Wellbeing Conference 2023 at a hotel here.

The EPF has not ruled out the possibility of considering making the option of periodic or monthly withdrawals, which is currently voluntary, to mandatory upon reaching the retirement age of 55, for new contributors in the future. — Malay Mail

