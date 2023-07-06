BESarawak surpasses economic, legacy impact return targets set for FY2022

KUALA LUMPUR (July 6): Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) has succeeded in securing 100 business events with a projected total economic impact of RM325.3 million, including a direct delegate expenditure of RM177.3 million and tax revenue of RM19.6 million in the fiscal year of 2022 (FY2022).

This is 111 per cent and 196 per cent above the events and economic return targets set for the year.

These significant achievements are set to benefit local communities through an expected additional 25,896 jobs to be created, according to its statement today.

BESarawak said face-to-face meetings are back in full swing with 100 business events hosted in FY2022, fetching RM230.3 million in total economic impact.

Direct delegate expenditures injected a further RM125.1 million into the economy, while 18,275 jobs were created within the last 12 months.

Sarawak also achieved remarkable success in international bidding, securing 100 per cent bids with a projected total economic impact of RM179.4 million and over 14,000 job opportunities on the horizon, making FY2022 the most successful bidding year compared to the last two years.

FY2022 also marked the business events industry’s third year in executing its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

PCDS 2030 focuses on six priority economic sectors namely manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, forestry, mining and services, and seven enabler sectors which are digital transformation, innovation, education & human capital, basic infrastructure, utilities, transport and renewable energy.

“We stayed on track in securing events of key interests aligned with the Sarawak government’s objectives of stimulating economic and social growth, while growing our core business, optimising costs and opportunities and strengthening Sarawak’s stakeholder collaborations and talent pool to boost industry competence,” chairman Datuk Seri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Abang Openg said.

He said that through business events, Sarawak is laying the foundation for sustainable development with the intention of leaving a transformative impact on local communities for years to come.

Abang Abdul Karim added that Sarawak is becoming widely recognised worldwide as a legacy impact destination, where business events are optimised to leave a positive and lasting impact on society.

For secured events in FY2022, the legacy performance recorded an 82 per cent success rate with 91 out of 100 secured events planning to drive benefits to sectors, trade and investment, communities, the environment and governance.

A total of 485 impacts were identified with the highest on the services, tourism, agriculture, education & human capital, innovation and digital transformation sectors.

Meanwhile, for hosted events, all 100 business events were marked as legacy driven, achieving a 100 per cent success rate.

A total of 553 impacts were recorded with the highest also on the services, tourism, agriculture, education & human capital, innovation and digital transformation sectors.

“The Tribe Legacy Sarawak campaign contributed to much of Sarawak’s success in the year. Our central narrative has been unlocking value and accelerating growth by evaluating meetings based on their ability to generate revenue and do good for the world.

“Sarawak is one of the few in the world to dive into legacy impact as a value proposition and it is proving to help us succeed in securing events that will contribute back to the economy and society,” BESarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman said.

Between 2006 and 2022, Sarawak hosted 1,082 business events with a total economic impact of RM3.23 billion providing more than 258,000 job opportunities to the local communities. – Bernama