CM: Sabah will honour Sulawesi Sea Treaty

KOTA KINABALU (July 6): Sabah will honour the Sulawesi Sea Treaty signed between Malaysia and Indonesia, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“Sabah is kept in the loop on the latest development and ongoing negotiations to determine the border and areas in dispute within our maritime boundary.

“Sabah will honour the treaty, but we also want to ensure Sabah’s rights are intact and all issues are resolved amicably (in the ongoing negotiation),” he said when chairing the State Security Working Committee special meeting at Menara Kinabalu, near here today.

The Chief Minister was given a high-level briefing on the treaty.

He said the treaty between Malaysia and Indonesia relating to the delimitation of the territorial seas of the two countries in the Sulawesi Sea signed on June 8 during the visit of Indonesia President Joko Widodo to Malaysia had been hotly debated in the last Parliament sitting.

“It has been turned into a political issue and facts have been manipulated,” he said. The committee was briefed that the Sulawesi Sea Treaty only touched on the territorial sea border off Sebatik Island, not the continental shelf and beyond the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Pulau Sebatik is a shared island between the two countries in Sabah’s south western Tawau district.

Briefing the State Security Working Committee were Federal Attorney General Foreign Affairs Division head Alfian Yang Amri, Director General of Maritime Affairs Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Datin Paduka Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib and Survey and Mapping Department Deputy Director Sr Powzy Mohd Som.

Present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, Federal State Secretary Dato’ Makhzan Mahyuddin, Special Adviser to the Chief Minister (International Relations) Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman, Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Jauteh Dikun, Fifth Division Commander Major General Datuk Abdul Rahman Wahab, and Sabah Security Director Datuk Noor Alam Khan.