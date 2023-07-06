Councillor helps upgrade roads, bridges in Bawang Assan

SIBU (July 6): Several roads and bridges in Bawang Assan across the river on the West bank have been upgraded with the help of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor Kevin Lau and the community leaders there.

Among them is Jalan Kelapa in Bukit Lan, which has been subjected to soil erosion due to sinking land, drain blockages and other factors.

Soil erosion has particularly been a serious factor for the deterioration of the road, worrying the residents there.

The road has become narrow because of erosion and is dangerous to road users.

A rundown bridge that has caught the attention of Lau and his team is at Jalan Lebaan, which had caused worry among road users that it could collapse under the weight of heavy vehicles.

With the help of Lau and the community leaders, however, the bridge has been replaced with a concrete structure for sustainability.

Lau said he and his service team from SUPP had regularly visited Bawang Assan to understand the needs of the people.

“With me are also the community leaders, and we promote goodwill with the down-stream residents to understand their needs.

“There are quite a lot of elderly people in the area, and without proper infrastructure, life can be inconvenient for them.”

Lau added: “We are also collecting data and information concerning the infrastructure problems there before handing them over to SRDC for further actions and rectifications.”

He said with the volume of vehicles increasing, including heavy vehicles, maintaining of roads in Bawang Assan linking to the outside world was important.

“I take the safety of residents as a prime factor in upgrading the roads there.”

Meanwhile, Lau said his mobile service unit would regularly visit Bawang Assan.

“We shall build closer rapport with the people to serve them more efficiently and effectively.

“Most of their concerns are related to the conditions of the roads and bridges, problems related to water and power supplies and drain blockages.”

He said they had received lots of feedback, and they were helping them out with the authorities concerned.