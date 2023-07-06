Thursday, July 6
Director: DID to study, plan sewerage system upgrade for Bintulu

By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak
Pang (right) highlights some of the issues faced by Bintulu folk with regard to the sewerage system.

BINTULU (July 6): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage Sarawak (DID) will study and come up with better plans to upgrade the whole sewerage system here, especially in residential areas, said its director Datu Lau Hieng Ung.

He said this is important due to the increase in population and rapid development of Bintulu.

Lau said this following a dialogue with Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang here recently.

According to Pang, residents in housing areas such as Lucky Garden, Taman Kemena Raya, and Taman Bandarjaya have complained about their sewerage systems.

“They are facing a problem with sewer stench and hope this issue can be resolved as soon as possible because it has brought discomfort to the public,” Pang said in a statement.

According to him, DID will identify a suitable location in the shortest possible time to build a new sewage plant and sewerage system in Bintulu.

