Every household to have at least one fire extinguisher, says S’wak Bomba chief

SIBU (July 6): Every home should have at least one fire extinguisher to prevent fire from spreading before the arrival of firefighters, said Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

Speaking at the closing of ‘Celik Suri’ programme at Sungai Merah Fire Station here yesterday, he said the initial action is crucial so that fire could immediately be extinguished to prevent it from spreading.

“Usually, when fire happens at home, it only takes five minutes to spread and that is why, one must not panic but to take immediate action to distinguish the fire,” he said.

The Ministry of Health, Housing and Local Government is looking into making it compulsory for every residential premise to have at least one fire extinguisher at home, he disclosed.

“This is not for us (Bomba). We need this initiative as safety is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

The Celik Suri programme, held in collaboration with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) Sibu, aimed to create fire safety awareness and inculcate fire prevention practices among housewives.

Also present was SEB regional manager Effendy Syaiful Abdullah.