Fahmi: Ministry allocates RM3.9 bln for Phase 2 of high-speed broadband services project

REMBAU (July 6): The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has allocated RM3.9 billion to continue the implementation of the Point of Presence (PoP) Phase 2 project, involving 3,693 PoP sites near schools in rural areas throughout the country.

Its minister, Fahmi Fadzil, said the implementation of phase two of the PoP project, which started in December last year to provide high-speed broadband services, would benefit at least 432,300 premises.

As for the implementation of phase one of the project, involving 630 locations, he said, it was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“The high-speed optical fibre broadband infrastructure will help to improve the learning process in schools more effectively through access to a wide range of information and reference sources.

“It also gives the community the opportunity to improve their economy through the digital economy by conducting various activities, including home businesses, online with better quality and comprehensive Internet network access,” he said.

He said this in his speech when launching the South Zone Point of Presence (PoP) at SMK Dato Undang Haji Adnan here today. — Bernama

