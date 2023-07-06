Fazzrudin: High income status by World Bank proves Sarawak moving in right direction

KUCHING (July 6): The World Bank recognition that Sarawak has achieved the status of a high income state reaffirms the fact that the Sarawak government is on the right track towards that vision, said political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The Tupong assemblyman gave this view when reacting to the latest data from the World Bank.

“This is a recognition to Sarawak’s financial prowess and its prudence in financial management which in the past was reaffirmed by international credit rating agencies such as Moody’s and Standards & Poor’s (S&P),” he said.

“It also reflects the policies set and implemented by the Sarawak government in its efforts to diversify Sarawak’s revenue pioneered by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This means our policies have been right all along and we are seeing the fruits of our labour, thanks to our farsighted and visionary leadership as well as efforts of our civil servants in implementing these policies and support from the private sector,” added Fazzrudin, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief.

At the same time, he pointed out that the Sarawak government through its Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 has outlined the need to explore new industries with emphasis on data and innovation, hydrogen economy as well as sustainable energy production.

“All of these are being implemented as we look to further grow our economy to be a regional powerhouse not only in Malaysia but also in South East Asia.”

He then called on the people of Sarawak to continue their support for the policies of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to ensure efforts to develop Sarawak, diversify our revenues and grow our economy would be maintained.

He pointed out that last year alone, Sarawak recorded RM11.9 billion in revenue, the highest ever achieved by the state, surpassing the projected revenue by 17 per cent.

More than half of this figure was contributed by the tax revenue collection, of which 84 per cent was from the state sales tax (SST) on products such as oil and gas, oil palm and aluminium.

“This was the direct result of the Right Honourable Premier’s policies and the result is now for all to see. Sarawak for the first quarter of this year has recorded a revenue of RM5 billion. We are optimistic that this encouraging trend would continue,” he said.

Launched after the Covid-19 pandemic, PCDS 2030, among others, would pave the way for the state’s transformation leading up to 2030, he said.

According to World Bank lead economist Apurva Sanghi via Twitter today, Sarawak qualifies as a high income state as it has a gross national income (GNI) per capita of more than US$13,205.

“We (World Bank) just released our latest high income data. 83/218 countries are now high income. Newest entrants: Guyana and American Samoa.

“While Malaysia’s quest to join the high income club continues, there is one nice surprise: Sarawak is now a high income state!” he said in his tweet.

According to figures also shared by Apurva in his tweet, Sarawak now joins the ranks of Penang and federal territories Labuan and Kuala Lumpur.

Apurva noted that the state-level gross domestic product (GDP) data are obtained from the Department of Statistics Malaysia and converted to US dollar applying the World Bank Atlas method, divided by the mid-year population.