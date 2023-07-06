Thursday, July 6
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Fire leaves family of 13 in Matu homeless

Fire leaves family of 13 in Matu homeless

0
By Philip Wong on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Bomba photo shows the aftermath of the fire.

SIBU (July 6): A fire destroyed a house in Kampung Treng, Matu on Tuesday, rendering 13 family members homeless.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said all the occupants managed to escape to safety.

“Two adjacent houses also suffered 5 per cent burns,” said the statement.

Bomba said a report was received on the fire around 4.50pm.

A team of eight firefighters led by senior fire officer II Mustapha Waslie was dispatched to the scene.

“The fire involved a non-permanent structure house with an area 40 x 60 square feet, which was burnt 100 per cent,” said the statement.

Bomba added the cause of the fire and total value of damages have yet to be ascertained.

Recommended Posts