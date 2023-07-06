Fire leaves family of 13 in Matu homeless

SIBU (July 6): A fire destroyed a house in Kampung Treng, Matu on Tuesday, rendering 13 family members homeless.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said all the occupants managed to escape to safety.

“Two adjacent houses also suffered 5 per cent burns,” said the statement.

Bomba said a report was received on the fire around 4.50pm.

A team of eight firefighters led by senior fire officer II Mustapha Waslie was dispatched to the scene.

“The fire involved a non-permanent structure house with an area 40 x 60 square feet, which was burnt 100 per cent,” said the statement.

Bomba added the cause of the fire and total value of damages have yet to be ascertained.