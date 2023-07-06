High-income status: Data used not reflective of actual income, says S’wak Chinese association chief

KUCHING (July 6): The World Bank data used in recognising Sarawak as high income state is a statistical figure to measure the gross national income of Sarawak and does not truly reflect the actual income of the people or the population as a whole.

In expressing this view, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee said this is because the data did not take into consideration the income distribution within the state.

“I am pleased to note that according to the definition of GNI (Gross National Income) and classification by the World Bank we have achieved high income status. It is an achievement which all Sarawakians must be proud of.

“As we know, this is a statistical figure used to measure the gross national income of Sarawak, it may not truly reflect the actual income of the people or the population as a whole and it certainly does not take into consideration the income distribution within Sarawak,” he said in a statement today when reacting to the tweet by World Bank lead economist Apurva Sanghi who shared that Sarawak qualifies as a high income state.

“Therefore, while we are proud to achieve this significant milestone in the history of Sarawak and it is the first step towards being a developed region, the next challenge is to achieve a well balanced distribution of the income and wealth towards the people and the overall population of Sarawak,” Wee said.

“Another point to note is that, achieving such status does not mean that we do not have the poor and needy sector of our population as many advanced and rich cities and states do have their fair share of poor and needy that need to be cared for too.

“Hence, while we can all celebrate the significant achievement of such status, we still have to work hard to ensure that all our Anak Sarawak will benefit from such status so that everyone can improve on their overall income, more balanced wealth distribution, better healthcare and education facilities, and the alleviation and eradication of poverty can be achieved significantly for our population as a whole,” he stressed.

According to Apurva, the qualification was made because Sarawak has a gross national income (GNI) per capita of more than US$13,205.

“We (World Bank) just released our latest high income data. 83/218 countries are now high income. Newest entrants: Guyana and American Samoa,” he said.

“While Malaysia’s quest to join the high income club continues, there is one nice surprise: Sarawak is now a high income state!”

According to figures also shared by Apurva in his tweet, Sarawak now joins the ranks of Penang and federal territories Labuan and Kuala Lumpur.

Apurva noted that the state-level GDP data are obtained from the Department of Statistics Malaysia and converted to US dollars applying the World Bank Atlas method, divided by the mid-year population.