High income status: Peace, political stability in S’wak may be contributing factors, says Minos

KUCHING (July 6): Dato Peter Minos said peace and political stability in Sarawak could be the contributing factor to the findings by the World Bank which led to Sarawak being declared a high income state.

The political pundit in a statement today said he welcomed the World Bank’s finding if the data they used to calculate were all correct and genuine.

“We are of course happy that Sarawak is now a high income State, with US$13,205 GNI (gross national income) per capita income.

“We have no reason to doubt the World Bank’s method of calculation and findings. But still the World Bank’s figures are some indicators that Sarawak has gone up pretty far and fast economically speaking, that people are coming up in all aspects and that things are bright and the future is shining,” he said.

He however hoped that the data used by the World Bank was not skewed due to imbalance and segregated population.

“Maybe there was a skewness that perhaps half of Sarawakians have very or super high incomes and the other half on the low side but when averaged, it was high income for all.

“I say so because it is public knowledge that many in the rural parts (areas) do not have high incomes and some are in fact pretty poor.

“There is also this urban-rural divide, where generally speaking, urban folks are far better off than the rural folks in all senses,” said the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman.

According to World Bank lead economist Apurva Sanghi via Twittir today, Sarawak qualifies as a high income state as it has a GNI per capita of more than US$13,205.

“We (World Bank) just released our latest high income data. 83/218 countries are now high income. Newest entrants: Guyana and American Samoa,” he said in his tweet.

“While Malaysia’s quest to join the high income club continues, there is one nice surprise: Sarawak is now a high income state!”

According to figures also shared by Apurva in his tweet, Sarawak now joins the ranks of Penang and federal territories, Labuan and Kuala Lumpur.

Apurva noted that the state level GDP data are obtained from the Department of Statistics Malaysia and converted to US dollars applying the World Bank Atlas method, divided by the mid-year population.