Kapit District Council issues Lily Pond regulations

KAPIT (July 6): The Kapit District Council (KDC) has issued regulations to protect its popular Lily Pond recreational facility.

KDC walikota Lating Minggang pointed out the facility underwent an RM12 million upgrade and reopened to the public at the end of 2020.

“In order to maintain the highest standard of hygiene and cleanliness, KDC has put up two signboards to remind the public to refrain from the following: setting up hawker stalls, fishing, bringing pets, or littering at the Lily Pond compound,” he said.

He pointed out that the Japanese carp in the pond are for decorative purposes.

“The public can feed the fish with proper fish pellets. To safeguard the sensitivity of individual rights, please don’t bring along your pets while in the Lily Pond compound,” he added.

Lating said since the upgrade, the Lily Pond has become a favourite destination for visitors to Kapit, while locals enjoy spending time there relaxing after a day of hard work.

He said many locals jog or walk along the Lily Pond’s 1.2km path.

Other facilities since the upgrade are an eatery, gazebo, children’s corner, fitness area, and washroom.