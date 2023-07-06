Op Vulture: Miri cops nab illegal moneylending trio

MIRI (July 6): Two men and woman were arrested here Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in illegal moneylending activities.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the trio, aged between 30 and 47, was nabbed during an ‘Op Vulture: Ah Long’ operation, adding they are believed to have been active since May this year.

“Seized from them were a vehicle, moneylending-related paraphernalia, and items used to splash paint,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said all three suspects have been remanded for three days to facilitate investigations under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

Conviction carries a fine of between RM250,000 and RM1 million or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, he added.