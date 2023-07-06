PDP central committee backs Tiong for exposing flaws of civil servants

SIBU (July 6): The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) central committee fully supports party president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, who is Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, for fearlessly exposing the shortcomings of civil servants.

In a statement, the committee said anyone coming to Malaysia would have come across media reports that civil servants are acting like little Napoleons which continued to happen despite the formation of the unity government.

“We are pleased to have Tiong standing up fearlessly to fight for the injustice of the people,” the statement added.

The PDP central committee said even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had personally gone to the KLIA to make a surprise visit following the incident which made headline news.

“Obviously, all these malpractices have to come to a stop,” it added.

It also made a strong appeal to all heads of government departments to work in strengthening the operations of their respective civil servants and make them people-orientated.

“What our party wishes to reiterate is the issue of corruption, abuse of power and red tape must never become a kind of culture in our society.

“Looking back over the past 60 years since the formation of the country, this issue had been discussed and hotly debated, yet it remained unresolved till today.

“This is disappointing and it had deeply damaged the people’s confidence in the civil servants.”

The statement also said Tiong deserved all praises for taking the first steps and had the courage to correct the shortcomings of the civil servants.

For civil servants who make mistakes, it said they ought not just be transferred but should be suspended pending investigation into their case so that it would not affect the investigation work.

“If Malaysia wants to play a better role in the international area, it must seriously reform and stop talking only but no action.

“Therefore, we call on our Prime Minister to thoroughly investigate this matter so as to be answerable to the people of Malaysia and also the people from the international community.”

On June 30, it was reported that Tiong had allegedly caused a commotion by entering the international arrival hall of KLIA to help a Chinese woman citizen who was denied entry into the country.

The minister then allegedly scolded KLIA auxiliary police and immigration officers while trying to help the Chinese national.

Tiong in a statement after that said his visit to KLIA had exposed alleged corruption activities at the country’s main gateway.