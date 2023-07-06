Peninsula polls: GPS still on good terms with PN, unlikely to help BN campaign, says analyst

KUCHING (July 6): It is highly unlikely that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would be involved in the six peninsula states polls, said political analyst Prof James Chin.

The professor of Asian Studies at University of Tasmania, Australia reckoned this is because GPS is still on good terms with Perikatan Nasional (PN) despite the two coalitions not being federal allies.

“My personal opinion is that GPS will not get involved because of historical reasons. Historically, GPS was part of Muhyiddin’s PN government. And it already has (good ties) with Bersatu.

“So there is no need for GPS to offend Bersatu or PAS,” he told The Borneo Post, adding that another deciding factor for GPS not to get involved in the peninsula polls was its ‘Sarawak First’ stand.

He said any move to help Barisan Nasional (BN) campaign in the polls would raise questions among Sarawakians as it would contradict GPS’ main agenda of focusing on Sarawak.

“The reason is because GPS always say that they are ‘Sarawak First’ and they are only interested in Sarawak affairs.

“So if they get themselves involved with Malaya politics, it doesn’t make sense when you’re going around telling everybody that you’re interested in ‘Sarawak first’ and yet you want to get involved in Peninsular Malaysia (politics),” he added.

Chin also viewed BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s invitation to GPS to help campaign in the six state polls as an effort to project that the federal government is stable.

“It is all about the opportunity to get the message out there that the unity government is strong,” he said.

Last Sunday, Ahmad Zahid expressed hope that leaders of GPS would help campaign for BN candidates in the upcoming six peninsula state polls.

Meanwhile, senior lecturer at the School of Social Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia Dr Azmil Mohd Tayeb said there was nothing wrong for GPS to lend their support to their federal allies.

“First, it can project an image of unity and solidarity. Second, GPS can provide a counter-narrative to PN by showcasing the religious harmony and inclusiveness seen in Borneo.

“I don’t see how helping with the campaign hurts GPS in Sarawak,” he said.

Azmil believes the presence of GPS leaders could remedy the political heat in the country, thus further stabilising the current administration.

“It can strengthen the unity government’s position as GPS can show Peninsular Malaysia the interreligious harmony that is common in Borneo, as a counter against PN’s divisive ethno-religious rhetoric.

“Besides enhancing GPS’ image among the people here, GPS can also take this opportunity to reach out to Sarawakians residing in the peninsula.”