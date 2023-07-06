Police: Man run over by train in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS (July 6): A man was killed when he was run over by a train at Kampung Tanjung here today.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azrual Mohamed, when contacted, said police received a report on the incident at 7.30am involving a young man, identified as Mohammad Aqil Ifran Hizuan, 23.

The victim’s father, Hizuan Jusoh, 52, said he learned about the incident after being informed by his brother-in-law Aiman Abdul Rashid, 20.

“As soon as I came to know about it, I rushed to the railway tracks. I was heartbroken when I saw that my son was dead with serious injuries to his head, hands and feet,” he told reporters when met here in Kampung Tanjung.

He said he last saw his son two days ago as the deceased had been living with his grandfather Jusoh Wok, 79, since he was 15.

According to Hizuan, the railway track is often used by residents to get from Kampung Tanjung to Kampung Tanjung Chenak. It is believed that his son, who was self-employed, had used the track to get to his uncle’s house.

“The grandfather’s house is about 400 metres away from the railway tracks. Yesterday, I was informed that the deceased went to his uncle’s house, which is about 100 metres from the scene,” he said.

Hizuan said his son did not show any strange behaviour but the deceased managed to send an apology via WhatsApp to his brother Mohammad Zuhairi, 28, who had returned to Johor last night.

“The two were very close. Perhaps the deceased was upset that he did not have time to see his brother before returning to Johor after Aidiladha holidays,” he said.

The body was sent to Pasir Mas Hospital for post-mortem and will be buried in Chengal Muslim Cemetery, Kampung Jelujok here. – Bernama