Popular Indonesian rock band Ungu to perform at S’wak Independence Day’s Konsert Rakyat

KUCHING (July 6): Popular Indonesian rock band Ungu will be performing at the Konsert Rakyat here in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th Anniversary Independence Day on July 22.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the concert will be held at 7pm at the Padang Merdeka here, adding that the concert will also feature national artists including Dolla and Joe Flizzow.

“Floor 88 and Dato Awie (Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman) will also be performing,” he said at a press conference at Bangunan Baitul Makmur in Petra Jaya here today.

Abdul Karim, who is minister in charge of the celebration, also said there will be a drone performance during the concert as well as firework shows.

The main parade and rally will be held earlier on the day at 8am with 3,900 participants expected, including a floating parade of decorated boats along the Sungai Sarawak, he said.

He added that a book on Sarawak’s 60 years of independence will also be launched during the event.

Apart from the concerts and parade, Abdul Karim said there will also be religious ceremonies to commemorate the state’s 60th independence day.

The Muslim thanksgiving ceremony will be held on July 21 at 5.30pm at Masjid Jamek here, where Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Hajjah Raghad Kurdi Taib will be the guest of honour.

For the non-Muslims, he said a thanksgiving ceremony will be held on July 21 at the Colosseum Ballroom at Pullman Hotel Kuching at 9am.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said the budget to hold Sarawak’s 60th Anniversary Independence Day celebration throughout the two weeks was no issue.

“The budget is not so important. What is important is the 60 years of independence. We have managed to build up a united Sarawak and there is no animosity among our multi-ethnic society.

“I feel it’s only fair that we celebrate the 60th anniversary on a big scale. All Sarawakians should celebrate this occasion,” he said.

He also assured that any expenditure made by the state government for the celebration would be audited, and that the state government must spend according to financial requirements.

“I feel it is fair because we celebrate our 60 years of independence on a big scale. We don’t spend money just for the election. So all Sarawakians should celebrate this kind of thing.

“But then, as it is in the government in the ministry, any expenditure we do – it’s all audited. We are subject to all this financial requirement,” he said.