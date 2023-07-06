Preschools testament of S’wak govt’s desire to help rural people, says Penan headman

MIRI (July 6): The setting up of five preschools in five Penan villages in Apoh Baram are testament of the Sarawak government’s inclusive policies and commitment in uplifting the living standard of the community through education, said Maister Lolee.

Maister, 59, the headman of Long Leng said his community appreciated the state government’s commitment under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, for looking after the welfare of the minority people, in particular the Penans in upper Baram.

“These preschools will allow our children to attend school, and hopefully one day they can become successful,” he said when met during the launching of the five preschools in Long Leng, Apoh Baram, on Tuesday.

Maister said the preschools, which were built in 2016 and completed in 2019 and 2020, had changed the mindset of the Penan children, who previously refused to go to school.

“Before, they could not go to school because their parents did not want to be separated from them, and vice-versa.

“Now that there are preschools available in our villages, our children have no problem attending classes and there is no issue with separation,” he said.

Maister added the Penans were also hoping that the state government would look into ways to promote tourism in upper Baram to boost their economy.

He said there are seven waterfalls at Long Leng but outsiders are not aware of their existence.

“I think it is high time these waterfalls are promoted as one of tourism product here. With the ongoing upgrading of roads in Baram through Highland Development Agency (HDA), we foresee that these (waterfalls) could be the next products having the potential to attract tourists,” he said.