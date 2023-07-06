Public awareness on drug abuse commendable, says Kapit Narcotics officer

KAPIT (July 6): Crime and drug prevention awareness among the broader community in Kapit has increased, said Narcotics officer Inspector Suhaimi Ahmad.

He said this at a programme carried out by the One-Stop Committee to address drugs and substance abuse (OSC-MIDS) held at Rumah Jambon, Nanga Ensilai, Batang Rajang here recently.

Based on public tip-off, he said that police officials had recently arrested two foreigners for carrying illegal drugs, where the duo were found to have 280 grams of syabu in their possession.

On drug related crime statistics, he said 200 individuals were arrested between Jan to May 2022, and this number of arrests dropped to 80 from Jan to June this year.

“This shows active community engagement in drug-related crime prevention, whereby the public here are now more aware of the danger of drug abuse,” he said.

The police, he added, seek full cooperation from the public to be their eyes and ears on the ground to help reduce crime.

Suhaimi also advised the public to protect themselves and their loved ones by not accepting any offers to carry anyone’s packages, which could turn them into unwitting drug smugglers.

“Never be too kind to keep, hold, carry or deliver an unknown parcel for a stranger,” he stressed, while citing the drug smugglers’ modus operandi in using unsuspecting victims to transport drugs.

Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut, who is also the chairman of Malaysia Drugs Prevention Association (Pemadam) Kapit branch, officiated at the event.

Programme participants were community leaders and committee members of Village security and Development Committee (JKKK) from Sungai Goh, Sungai Menuan, Sungai Belawai and Sungai Ibau here.