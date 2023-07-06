Sagah: S’wak ministry taking steps to meet 60 pct target of students taking up STEM subjects

KUCHING (July 6): About 33 per cent of Sarawakian students are taking up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, with 20 per cent enrolled in pure science courses, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister also disclosed that 12 per cent of Sarawakian students are taking technology and vocational technical courses.

“We must put in extra effort if we are to meet the target set forth in our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, which calls for 60 per cent of students to enrol in STEM package classes by the year 2030,” said Sagah when launching a ‘Sarawak STEM Mini Theatre’ programme at SMK Tun Abdul Razak at Siburan yesterday.

The minister said the statistics related to students enrolling in STEM have improved over time in Sarawak but it was still below the national target of 60 per cent.

To achieve the goal of 60 per cent of students taking up STEM subjects, Sagah said the ministry had introduced teaching of Mathematics and Science in English beginning in 2020, as well as the provision of teaching and learning materials related to STEM to students and teachers in 2018.

Besides that, there are STEM-based competitions being organised that include Junior Innovate Sarawak, Young Innovators Sarawak, Nasa Space App Challenge and Techlympics.

“The establishment of the upcoming Sarawak Science Centre aims to create awareness and inculcate interest in STEM among students and the general public in Sarawak,” he said.

Moreover, he added, schools need to consider innovative and engaging delivery options that utilise cutting-edge technologies and cognitive sciences that draw from resources in universities and other learning institutions.

“In the long run, we want to be a science literate society as it is proven that all developed countries have a very high number of science literate society,” he said.

Sagah also informed that the state government will look into ways to provide internet connectivity to all schools in order to enhance lessons delivery.

Among those in attendance was National STEM Association president Prof Emeritus Dato Noraini Idris.