Sarawak Energy vows continued crackdown against crypto mining power theft

KUCHING (July 6): Sarawak Energy is committed to eliminating power theft linked to cryptocurrency mining, even when the responsible parties operate in remote areas outside the city.

In its ongoing campaign against electricity theft, the utility company in collaboration with relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and the police, has expanded its efforts to rural areas to track down elusive power thieves.

Sarawak Energy in a statement said that during a recent joint operation, its operations and retail arm, Syarikat Sesco Berhad collaborated with the ministry and the police to uncover the first of such cases in Sarikei.

“Two shophouses at Jalan Rentap and Jalan Jakar were found to be stealing electricity for cryptocurrency mining activities. It is suspected that these sites were managed by the same operator.

‘Further investigations revealed the use of direct tapping cables to power 120 units of cryptocurrency mining servers,” it said.

Sarawak Energy estimated losses of around RM30,000 per month from these two locations.

It said as evidence of power theft, all mining servers, direct tapping cables and related electronic gadgets were seized, and police reports were filed regarding this incident.

“Cryptocurrency mining consumes a high amount of electricity due to its continuous operation and the need for cooling systems to prevent server overheating.

“To mitigate the high operational costs, cryptocurrency miners often resort to non-standard installations that can overload the electrical system.

“This poses increased risks of short circuits, appliance damage, fires and potential loss of life,” it said.

It also said that prior to the discovery in Sarikei, two cryptocurrency mining centres at Serian and Siburan were also found operating with stolen electricity.

“These illegal operations resulted in monthly losses of over RM35,000 to Sarawak Energy. A total of 120 cryptocurrency mining servers were seized from these two locations,” it said.

The company said its meter inspection teams are well-equipped to combat electricity theft.

“They are trained to detect various methods employed by thieves, including tampered meters, counterfeit electricity meter covers, underground direct tapping and signs of tampering with smart meters.”

Electricity theft is a punishable offence under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance. Guilty parties can face fines of up to RM100,000 and/or imprisonment for a maximum of five years.

“Although Sarawak’s customers enjoy the lowest average tariffs in Malaysia, power thefts continue to occur.

“The public should be cautious and not trust service providers who claim to reduce or offer unlimited electricity usage through meter tampering.

“Landlords should be diligent when renting out premises, ensuring the electricity account is transferred to tenants to avoid any implication in power theft activities,” advised Sarawak Energy.

Individuals with knowledge of electricity theft, particularly involving cryptocurrency miners, are encouraged to come forward and contact Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or via email at [email protected].

All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.