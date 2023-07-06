Scepticism over unexpected Sarawak’s high income status by World Bank

MIRI (July 6): Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala is puzzled by a report that Sarawak is already a rich income state according to the World Bank criteria, saying that the state government’s target is to achieve the status by 2030.

Based on the state government’s Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, the current per capita income is much lower than US$13,000.

“I am not sure how the World Bank worked out Sarawak’s GNI (gross national income) per capita income of USD13,205 which looks very high to me.

“Sarawak is not yet a high income state. Our PCDS 2030 is targeted to make Sarawak a high income state by 2030,” he said when contacted.

World Bank Malaysia lead economist Apurva Sanghi on Twitter today said Sarawak qualifies as a high income state as it has a GNI per capita of more than US$13,205.

“We (World Bank) just released our latest high income data. 83/218 countries are now high income. Newest entrants: Guyana and American Samoa.

“While Malaysia’s quest to join the high income club continues, there is one nice surprise: Sarawak is now a high income state!” he said.

Apurva also posted a chart showing that Sarawak is now ahead of Penang and third on the pecking order behind federal territories of Labuan and Kuala Lumpur.

The World Bank categorised the world’s economies to four income groups – low, lower-middle, upper-middle and high income – and updates the classifications each year on July 1 and are based on the GNI per capita, measured in US dollars, of the previous year.

Meanwhile, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PKR) senator Abun Sui said while it is good to have high income as reported in the news, it is not felt by the majority of Sarawakians.

“It is confined to a certain few corporate and certain high class people of Sarawak, and laymen or poor Sarawakians might not enjoy the high income since the economy of Sarawak is not properly distributed due to the double standard of development between urban and rural areas,” he said.

The senator from rural Belaga said certain peoples are sidelined and not enjoying the economic opportunities in the state deemed to be having high income status.