SMK Riam clinches Forum Remaja championship trophy

MIRI (July 6): SMK Riam took home the championship trophy of the 33rd edition of the ‘Forum Remaja Piala Pusingan Tuan Yang Terutama Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak 2023’.

They received a cash prize of RM2,500, certificates of appreciation and books published by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), and will now represent Sarawak in the national-level competition.

The competition, held at a hotel here today, saw SMK St Luke Sri Aman in second place, winning RM2,000, books published by DBP and certificates.

Third-placed SMK Suai Miri was awarded RM1,000, DBP-published books and certificates.

The Best Chairman and Best Forum Member awards went to Claudia Mayrosa Kipli of SMK St Luke and Rofarisa Rorudi of SMK Riam, respectively.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the competition is a good platform to encourage students to be more creative, innovative and sensitive to current societal issues.

In his text speech read by Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, the premier said such competition can spur creative thinking among the students and develop their emotional and intellectual intelligence.

Abang Johari assured that the Malay language will remain relevant as Malaysia’s official language, and that the Sarawak government will support such efforts and competitions in line with the national language policy.

“We have to ensure that the young generations are able to think globally and see the importance of the national interest and the people in future,” he said.

DBP Sarawak director Abang Haliman Abang Julai meanwhile said having proficient language ability with good argumentative skills are among the important traits of a good leader.

He said the youth forum, as an annual competition, is part of DBP’s efforts to mould the young generations into becoming a knowledgeable, critical-thinking society.

Also present at the event were Sarawak Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad and Miri Resident Jamalie Busrie.